U.S. Senator Brown says he met with Biden's Fed nominees, urges support

Reuters | New York | Updated: 29-01-2022 04:50 IST | Created: 29-01-2022 04:50 IST
U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown says he met with President Joe Biden's three nominees for the Federal Reserve board, calling them qualified and urging fellow lawmakers to support them.

"There is no question that these nominees are qualified," Brown, a Democrat, said in a statement issued Friday. "In my meetings with them, they made clear that they understand how our economy works – and who makes it work."

Brown, who is chairman of the Senate Banking Committee, said he met with Sarah Bloom Raskin, who Biden nominated for Fed vice chair supervision, as well as Lisa Cook and Philip Jefferson, who were nominated to be Fed board governors.

