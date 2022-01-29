Left Menu

Delhi Police arrests 3 from Noida for duping people on pretext of providing jobs

Three men were arrested from Uttar Pradeshs Noida for allegedly duping people on the pretext of providing jobs, police said on Saturday.The accused have been identified as Rahul Singh 38, Ajay Pal Singh 32 and Krishna Mohan Singh 33, all residents of Uttar Pradesh, they said.Police received a complaint in which a woman claimed she had applied for a job on a website.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2022 16:47 IST | Created: 29-01-2022 16:47 IST
Delhi Police arrests 3 from Noida for duping people on pretext of providing jobs
  • Country:
  • India

Three men were arrested from Uttar Pradesh’s Noida for allegedly duping people on the pretext of providing jobs, police said on Saturday.

The accused have been identified as Rahul Singh (38), Ajay Pal Singh (32) and Krishna Mohan Singh (33), all residents of Uttar Pradesh, they said.

Police received a complaint in which a woman claimed she had applied for a job on a website. She then received a call from a person claiming to be working for the portal who offered her a job with Byju‘s as a yoga teacher, a senior police officer said.

They asked for a security deposit and she was made to pay Rs 1,72,500 through multiple online transactions, but she never got the promised job, the officer said.

During investigation, police managed to trace the call centre running in Noida’s sector 62. A raid was conducted and three people were arrested. Mobile phones and computers used in the crime were seied from the premises, Deputy Commissioner of Police (east) Priyanka Kashyap said.

The accused paid around Rs 20,000 to 22,000 per month to the website for registration in order to access data of job seekers, police said.

They then used to shortlist the applicants depending on their profiles. They used to target people seeking teaching or nursing job, preferably residing in remote areas of the country, police said.

They initially demanded a nominal amount for registration from their target, but would gradually seek more money in the name of creating job ID and bond process, the DCP said.

The victims were asked to transfer the money using UPI. Later, their calls would go unanswered. All SIM cards used in the commission of crime were procured using fake IDs, police said.

Nine other victims from Mumbai, Gujarat, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, Himachal, Haryana and Uttarakhand have been identified, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Pfizer, Moderna shots safe during in vitro fertilization; healthy gut bacteria may help prevent long COVID and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global
2
NASA's HERMES mission passes critical mission review; moves closer to 2024 launch

NASA's HERMES mission passes critical mission review; moves closer to 2024 l...

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Pfizer, Moderna shots safe during in vitro fertilization; healthy gut bacteria may help prevent long COVID and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: NFL-Long-time Steelers QB Roethlisberger announces retirement; Rugby league-Kiwis great Filipaina on ventilator due to kidney failure and more

Sports News Roundup: NFL-Long-time Steelers QB Roethlisberger announces reti...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022