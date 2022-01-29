Left Menu

Guj: Amit Shah to unveil mural of Mahatma Gandhi made from `kulhad' cups

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 29-01-2022 17:35 IST | Created: 29-01-2022 17:35 IST
Guj: Amit Shah to unveil mural of Mahatma Gandhi made from `kulhad' cups
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate a grand wall mural of Mahatma Gandhi made from 2,975 clay kulhads (earthen cups) at Sabarmati Riverfront here on Sunday, the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) said.

The mural, commissioned by the KVIC, was put together by 75 potters brought here from across the country, a KVIC official said on Saturday.

The event, which will mark the 74th Martyrs' Day, will also be attended by Union MSME Minister Narayan Rane and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. The KVIC has undertaken Kumbhar Sashaktikaran Programme for empowering potters, he said.

Shah will also distribute electric pottery wheels to members of the potter community from his Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency on this occasion.

The mural, measuring 100 square meters, has been created by arranging kulhads on an aluminum sheet to form the Mahatma's visage, said the official.

It will be only the second of its kind in the country, the KVIC official said, adding that the first one is installed at Palika Kendra in New Delhi.

In 2018, the KVIC had installed a large stainless steel `charkha' (spinning wheel) at Sabarmati Riverfront, which too was inaugurated by Shah.

