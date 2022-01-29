Left Menu

BJP youth wing office-bearer shot at in UP's Etawah

PTI | Etawah | Updated: 29-01-2022 18:32 IST | Created: 29-01-2022 18:32 IST
A divisional-level office-bearer of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, BJP's youth wing, was seriously injured after being shot at by motorcycle-borne assailants in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh's Etawah district, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place in the Friends Colony police station area on Friday evening, they said.

Amit Barua (26), divisional-level president of Ekdil unit of the BJP Yuva Morcha, was standing near his vehicle under an overbridge along with some locals when he was fired at and seriously injured, Etawah Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jai Prakash Singh said.

Police rushed him to the district hospital from where he was referred to Medical College Saifai, the SSP said, adding that the attackers would be identified and arrested soon.

