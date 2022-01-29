Brown sugar worth Rs 35 lakh seized, 3 arrested in Odisha

Three people, including a woman, have been arrested and brown sugar worth Rs 35 lakh has been seized from their possession in Odisha's Balasore district, police said on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, police raided a location in Jaleswar town and nabbed the trio, and seized 350 gm of brown sugar from their possession late on Friday night, an officer said.

Further investigation is underway, he added.

