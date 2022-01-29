Left Menu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 29-01-2022 21:18 IST | Created: 29-01-2022 21:14 IST
IED recovered in JK's Poonch
The officials said preliminary investigation suggest that the IED was an old one as it had gathered rust while remaining buried. Image Credit: Pixabay
An improvised explosive device (IED) was seized in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Saturday, officials said.

The seizure was made by security forces from near Sheendara village on the Jammu-Poonch highway on specific information, and was later neutralised by experts of the bomb disposal squad, they said.

The officials said preliminary investigation suggest that the IED was an old one as it had gathered rust while remaining buried.

Police have registered a case and further investigation is on, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

