Left Menu

MP woman alleges harassment by money-lenders in video; 2 arrested

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 29-01-2022 21:34 IST | Created: 29-01-2022 21:34 IST
MP woman alleges harassment by money-lenders in video; 2 arrested
  • Country:
  • India

Two people were arrested after a video showed a woman claiming she was being harassed by them despite paying back Rs 7 lakh within one-and-half years for a Rs 2 lakh loan, Madhya Pradesh police said on Saturday.

Rekha Singh had said she had taken Rs 2 lakh from the duo on August, 2020 from Jyoti and Manoj Chouhan and had returned Rs 7 lakh, comprising principal and interest, said Bag Sewania police station in-charge Sanjeev Kumar Chowkse.

''However, the two were still asking that the woman return the Rs 2 lakh principal amount. They even reached her home with miscreants and threatened to kill her if she did not return the sum. They have been arrested,'' he said.

In November last year, five members of a family had died after consuming poison over alleged harassment by money-lenders, following which Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had ordered authorities to crack down on such rackets.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Pfizer, Moderna shots safe during in vitro fertilization; healthy gut bacteria may help prevent long COVID and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global
3
NASA's HERMES mission passes critical mission review; moves closer to 2024 launch

NASA's HERMES mission passes critical mission review; moves closer to 2024 l...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Pfizer, Moderna shots safe during in vitro fertilization; healthy gut bacteria may help prevent long COVID and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022