Naxal killed in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

A Naxal was gunned down in a joint operation of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and CoBRA 201 battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in the forest area of Timmapuram of Chhattisgarh's Sukma, said police on Sunday. "One Naxal killed in a joint operation of DRG and CoBRA 201 bn in the forest area of Timmapuram under Chintalnar Police Station limits," said Superintendent of Police (SP), Sukma, Sunil Sharma.

The operation is underway, said police. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

