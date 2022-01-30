Left Menu

Naxal killed in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

A Naxal was gunned down in a joint operation of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and CoBRA 201 battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in the forest area of Timmapuram of Chhattisgarh's Sukma, said police on Sunday.

ANI | Sukma (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 30-01-2022 09:29 IST | Created: 30-01-2022 09:29 IST
Naxal killed in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Sukma
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Naxal was gunned down in a joint operation of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and CoBRA 201 battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in the forest area of Timmapuram of Chhattisgarh's Sukma, said police on Sunday. "One Naxal killed in a joint operation of DRG and CoBRA 201 bn in the forest area of Timmapuram under Chintalnar Police Station limits," said Superintendent of Police (SP), Sukma, Sunil Sharma.

The operation is underway, said police. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global
2
NASA's lunar test rover VIPER kicks up sand in third mobility assessment

NASA's lunar test rover VIPER kicks up sand in third mobility assessment

 United States
3
Cybercriminals increasingly utilizing Excel add-in files to spread malware: HP report

Cybercriminals increasingly utilizing Excel add-in files to spread malware: ...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. orders 100 million additional COVID-19 tests to give out; Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. orders 100 million additional COVID-19 tests to gi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022