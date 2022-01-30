Left Menu

PM Modi pays floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on his death anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat in New Delhi on the 74th death anniversary of the father of the nation.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2022 11:12 IST | Created: 30-01-2022 11:12 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on his death anniversary (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat in New Delhi on the 74th death anniversary of the father of the nation. "Remembering Bapu on his Punya Tithi. It is our collective endeavour to further popularise his noble ideals. Today, on Martyrs' Day, paying homage to all the greats who courageously safeguarded our nation. Their service and bravery will always be remembered," PM Modi tweeted earlier in the day.

India observes Martyrs' Day every year on January 30 to mark the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and to honour his contribution towards the freedom of the country. On January 30, 1948, Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated by Nathuram Godse at Gandhi Smriti in Birla house.

According to the directions of the central government, two minutes of silence is observed in all states and Union Territories on January 30. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

