Left Menu

PM Modi to address 30th NCW Foundation Day programme in Delhi tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 30th National Commission for Women (NCW) Foundation Day programme on Monday, at 4

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2022 14:39 IST | Created: 30-01-2022 14:39 IST
PM Modi to address 30th NCW Foundation Day programme in Delhi tomorrow
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 30th National Commission for Women (NCW) Foundation Day programme on Monday, at 4:30 pm via video conferencing. The theme of the programme is 'She The Change Maker', aimed at celebrating the achievements of women in different fields.

The State Commissions for Women, Department of Women and Child Development in State Governments, University and College teaching faculty and students, voluntary organisations, women entrepreneurs and business associations will be a part of the event. Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani will also be present on the occasion. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global
2
NASA's lunar test rover VIPER kicks up sand in third mobility assessment

NASA's lunar test rover VIPER kicks up sand in third mobility assessment

 United States
3
Cybercriminals increasingly utilizing Excel add-in files to spread malware: HP report

Cybercriminals increasingly utilizing Excel add-in files to spread malware: ...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. orders 100 million additional COVID-19 tests to give out; Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. orders 100 million additional COVID-19 tests to gi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022