Delhi: Civic buildings, parks thematically decorated for Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav

Municipal buildings have been decked up with thematic murals, metro pillars decorated with images of various dance forms of India and martyrs' memorials beautified in Delhi to mark the 75th year of India's Independence. The three civic bodies in the national capital -- North, South and East corporations, have come up with a host of activities as part of the ongoing Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations.

From school buildings to hospital structures and parks to public roundabout, thematic decorations have been done to mark the occasion.

''To commemorate 75 years of progressive India and Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, SDMC has beautified corporation buildings, metro pillars, schools, parks and roundabouts with murals and other artworks,'' a senior official said.

The civic agency is making the city more beautiful and cleaner through 'Swachhta' campaigns, they said.

South Delhi Municipal Corporation has carried out beautification drives in all its four zones.

South Zone of has also portrayed the national bird peacock through art on the wall of a six-storey building of SDMC'S House Tax department in R K Puram, the official said.

The bird has been painted on the wall measuring 70 ft in length and 26 ft in width, and is a symbol of grace and beauty, he said.

As part of the efforts towards environmental sustainability, the SDMC has taken various initiatives to overcome the challenges of waste management, so as to build a sustainable country for the next generation of India.

At its recently-inaugurated Bharat Darshan Park, a 'Tree of Unity' has been created using electric poles, tyres and other scarp material. Besides, a chariot has been made from parts of a discarded car body frame at an upcoming Shaheedi Park.

In Najafgarh Zone, Kargil Chowk at Dwarka has been beautified. The artifacts have been freshly painted, a wall of an adjacant park has been painted in a tricolour theme, and boards showing 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' have been installed, officials said. Besides, several metro pillars in SDMC'S Najafgarh Zone have been painted to portray the dance forms of India and its rich cultural diversity.

The Delhi Metro itself has also marked the occasion by launching a specially decorated train on the eve of Republic Day.

The exterior of the eight-coach special train has been exclusively wrapped and decked with collage of photographs and slogans depicting the glorious history of India's people, culture and achievements in the last 75 years signifying the spirit of 'Aatmnirbhar Bharat', officials earlier said.

Tri-colour theme has been used for decoration of the body of the coaches and bear slogans like 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Celebrating 75 years of progressive India'.

In areas falling under the jurisdiction of North Delhi Municipal Corporation, parks have been spruced up and 'Laghu Van' (little forests) have been created in the last one month, in various parts of the city.

In east Delhi, the area's civic body has recently got made thematic murals on the walls of Swami Dayanand Hospital, the only municipal facility in the region, as part of the commemorative celebrations.

Images of freedom fighters like Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Rani Laxmibai, Bhagat Singh and Chandrashekhar Azad have been depicted, EDMC officials said.

Former president and noted scientist APJ Abdul Kalam has also been paid tribute through the artwork on the wall of the hospital, that also seeks to improve level of sanitation for the Swachh Survekshan 2022.

In south Delhi, a roundabout at Nizamuddin East in Central Zone has also been beautified.

The footpath has been repaired and painted for ease of pedestrians. The overhead wiring in the circle has been removed and the grill and boundary has been painted again. Flowers been abundantly used to beautify the circle, and using flower petals, a selfie board has been put up inside the roundabout, officials said.

In South Zone, Qutub Chowk and Kailash Colony roundaboutd have been beautified. Boards bearing taglines on waste management been displayed.

A park in Punjabi Bagh's Central Market and a park adjacent to Dabri Flyover have been beautified as well.

In a park at Central Market, a flag-theme structure with light effects has been installed.

Signboards carrying 'I LOVE DELHI' and 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' have been installed separately in both the parks, officials said.

