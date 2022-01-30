Man, son arrested for raping teen girl in Thane

A scrap dealer and his son were arrested in Thane city for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl repeatedly, police said on Sunday.

They duo has been charged under IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act provisions after a complaint was filed on Saturday, a Kolsewadi police station official said.

The victim has said the 53-year-old scrap dealer and his 23-year-old son would rape her when her kin were not at home, he said.

