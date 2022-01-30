Left Menu

Gujarat: Two groups clash over social media posts on religion

PTI | Nadiad | Updated: 30-01-2022 18:18 IST | Created: 30-01-2022 18:18 IST
Gujarat: Two groups clash over social media posts on religion
  • Country:
  • India

Members of two communities clashed with each other in Kathlal town in Gujarat's Kheda district over social media posts which both sides claimed hurt their religious sentiments, following which two FIRs were registered on Sunday, police said.

A Kathlal police station official said the FIRs were lodged under IPC sections pertaining to rioting armed with deadly weapons, unlawful assembly, voluntarily causing hurt, intentional insult as well as other offences.

''One FIR was based on the complaint of Jyotindra Bhavsar who said he was out for a walk with friends in his neighbourhood last night when some 20 people attacked them with swords and sticks after accusing them of uploading posts that hurt religious sentiments, leaving two people injured,'' the official said.

The second FIR was lodged after one Asif Vora complained he and others were attacked last night by some 20 people, leaving the former injured and hospitalised, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global
2
NASA's lunar test rover VIPER kicks up sand in third mobility assessment

NASA's lunar test rover VIPER kicks up sand in third mobility assessment

 United States
3
Cybercriminals increasingly utilizing Excel add-in files to spread malware: HP report

Cybercriminals increasingly utilizing Excel add-in files to spread malware: ...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice; Scientists want Britain to back COVID patent waivers and more

Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trial...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022