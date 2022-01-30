J-K LG reviews progress of mega projects through camera drones

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday reviewed the progress of mega projects of the Jammu division through cameras mounted on drones via videoconferencing from the Raj Bhawan, an official spokesperson said.

The LG reviewed three projects -- AIIMS Jammu, IIT Jammu, and Jambu Zoo -- and lauded the efforts of the implementing agencies for their fast progress, he said.

During the meeting, Sinha was briefed about the physical and financial progress of the projects.

Director of AIIMS, Jammu, Shakti Gupta said Rs 1,661 crore, including Rs 1,452 crore for construction and Rs 209 crore for medical equipment and furniture, has been sanctioned for the project at Vijaypur in Samba district. Work worth Rs 1,253.78 crore has been tendered so far.

Phase-1 of the project includes hospital, medical college, nursing college, staff quarters, student accommodation, auditorium, AYUSH building and night shelter, among other things.

The spokesperson said the manpower deployed at the project site has been enhanced manifold for the completion of the work within the stipulated time period.

Briefing Sinha on the progress made on the permanent campus of IIT, Jammu, its Director Manoj Singh Gaur said an amount of Rs 1,283.94 crore has been sanctioned for the project.

He said the completed work under Phase-1A and Phase-1B has already been inaugurated by the Union home minister, while work under Phase-1C is in progress.

Giving details about Jambu Zoo, Chief Wildlife Warden Suresh Kumar Gupta said funds worth Rs 49.17 crore have been approved under the Jammu and Kashmir Infrastructure Development Finance Corporation (JKIDFC) against the total project cost of Rs 62.41 crore for Phase-1.

The Central Zoo Authority (CZA) was approached for approval of the layout plan as per the provisions of the Wild Life (Protection) Act. The revised layout and animal enclosure designs were submitted for approval, he said.

The animal enclosure designs were approved by the CZA on August 27, 2021, while the master layout plan was submitted to the CZA on August 12, 2021, after incorporating the observations made by its DIG during her visit to Jambu, the chief wildlife warden added.

The spokesperson said Phase-1 of AIIMS, Jammu is expected to be completed by March 2023 and that of Jambu Zoo is expected to be completed by September this year.

Phase-1C of IIT, Jammu is expected to be completed by April 2023, he said.

