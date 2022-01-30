Left Menu

Clash in Assam's Karbi Anglong during eviction drive

PTI | Diphu | Updated: 30-01-2022 21:15 IST | Created: 30-01-2022 21:15 IST
Clash in Assam's Karbi Anglong during eviction drive
  • Country:
  • India

Locals clashed with police during an eviction drive in Assam's Karbi Anglong district near the inter-state border with Nagaland on Sunday, officials said.

Security forces fired several rounds in the air and lobbed tear gas shells as locals, protesting the eviction, hurled stones at them, they said.

The people, whom the government claims to be encroachers, were peacefully protesting in the Lahorijan area against the operation by Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council but trouble started as authorities attempted to pull down a place of worship.

Soon the protestors, who were shouting slogans with placards in their hands, turned violent and started hurling stones at the security personnel, police said.

Two policemen, including the officer-in-charge of Khatkhati police station Raju Duara, received minor injuries, they said.

To control the situation, police lobbed tear gas shells and also fired in the air, they added.

The eviction drive was carried out to clear 100 ''illegal'' houses from the area, officials said.

Karbi Anglong Deputy Commissioner Dibakar Nath and Superintendent of Police Pushpraj Singh were present at the spot to oversee the operation.

Similar operations were carried out in the area on December 20 and 24.

The Assam government has been evicting ''encroachers'' in different parts of the state after Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma assumed office in May last year.

Two people were killed and several injured as a similar eviction drive was carried out in Gorukhuti area of Darrang district in September..

An eviction drive was also carried out in Lumding forest area of Hojai district in November.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global
2
Cybercriminals increasingly utilizing Excel add-in files to spread malware: HP report

Cybercriminals increasingly utilizing Excel add-in files to spread malware: ...

 United States
3
NASA's lunar test rover VIPER kicks up sand in third mobility assessment

NASA's lunar test rover VIPER kicks up sand in third mobility assessment

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice; Scientists want Britain to back COVID patent waivers and more

Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trial...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022