Congress Lok Sabha coordination group meets to chalk out strategy for Budget session

Ahead of the Budget session, the Congress party's Lok Sabha coordination group met on Sunday to chalk out the strategy for coordination on the floor of the house to take on the government on current political issues. Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chaudhry chaired the meeting of the coordination group via video conferencing.

Gaurav Gogoi, Shashi Tharoor, Manish Tiwari, Suresh, Manickam Tagore and Kodikunnil Suresh attended the meet. The leaders discussed the important issues to be raised in Parliament including Pegasus.

The Coordination Group will meet again on Monday after President's address. Earlier on Friday, the Congress Parliamentary Strategy Group held a meeting, chaired by interim party president Sonia Gandhi, via video conferencing.

As per sources in the meeting it was decided at the meeting, issues like a relief package to victims of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), Air India disinvestment, inflation, the border row with China and farmers' concerns will be raised in the upcoming session. It was also decided that Congress will coordinate with like-minded parties on the issues. It was decided to coordinate with like-minded parties on these issues, sources added. The decision was backed by Sonia Gandhi.

President Ram Nath Kovind will address the joint sitting of two Houses on Monday and the union budget will be presented on February 1. The Budget Session of Parliament gets underway on January 31 and will continue till February 11.

The second part of the session will again resume on March 14 and will continue till April 8. (ANI)

