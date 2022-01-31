Left Menu

Maha: Cheating case against 2 owners of jewellery shop

PTI | Thane | Updated: 31-01-2022 09:46 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 09:45 IST
Representative Image
Thane police have registered a case against two brothers who own a jewellery shop in neighbouring Pune for allegedly cheating a goldsmith here in Maharashtra, police said on Monday.

The accused persons had since 2016 got some jewellery items made from the victim, who operates in Ulhasnagar area of Thane district, but allegedly did not pay the due amount of Rs 35 lakh, an official from Ulhasnagar police station said. Based on the victim's complaint, the police registered a case against the two brothers under Indian Penal Code Sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 34 (common intention) on Saturday, he said, adding that no arrest has been made so far.

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

