TN: Fire in spinning mill, cotton bales destroyed

PTI | Erode | Updated: 31-01-2022 10:07 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 10:05 IST
A fire engulfed a spinning mill causing huge loss of cotton bales in Gobichettiplayam here, officials said on Monday.

According to Fire and Rescue Services personnel of Gobichettipalayam, there was a sudden fire in a spinning mill at Ayalure village near Gobichettipalayam on Sunday night. They managed to douse the fire after two hours.

A large number of cotton bales were burnt to ashes and the cause of the blaze is under investigation.

Gobichettipalayam police registered a case in this connection.

