Yemen's Houthis say attacked UAE with drones, missiles

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 31-01-2022 13:57 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 13:46 IST
Yemen's Houthi group said on Monday it had fired a number of ballistic missiles at Abu Dhabi, capital of the United Arab Emirates, and had also fired several drones at Dubai, the regional business hub.

The headquarters of international companies in the UAE will be targets of attacks in the coming period, a military spokesman of the Iran-aligned group, Yahya Saria, said in a television address, reiterating previous warnings.

