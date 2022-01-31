Man arrested for rash driving after 9 yr hunt in J-K

Police on Monday said they have arrested a man nine years after he was booked for rash driving and injuring people in Jammu city.

Chaman Lal, a resident of Hondana Darwale village in Kishtwar district, was booked for rash driving, endangering lives of pedestrians and causing injuries to some in Domana area in 2013.

Since then, he had remained underground, the police said.

Teams were constituted and local intelligence was gathered. Based on a tip-off, and with technical and manual surveillance, he was nabbed, they said.

A chargesheet was filed in the case and a general warrant under Section 512 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) was issued against him by a local court, they said.

