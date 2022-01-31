2 videographers booked for attempting to rape colleague in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Two videographers have been booked after a woman colleague complained that they attempted to rape her in the studio, police said on Monday.

Zakir and Shakib, the accused, run a studio in Laddhawala locality under Kotwali police station limits where they shoot and edit news videos. They had recently hired a woman employee. On Saturday, the duo allegedly attempted to rape her in the studio, the police said.

Zakir and Shakib are absconding. A search has been launched, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)