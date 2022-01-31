2 videographers booked for attempting to rape colleague in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Left Menu

Two videographers have been booked after a woman colleague complained that they attempted to rape her in the studio, police said on Monday.Zakir and Shakib, the accused, run a studio in Laddhawala locality under Kotwali police station limits where they shoot and edit news videos. On Saturday, the duo allegedly attempted to rape her in the studio, the police said.Zakir and Shakib are absconding. A search has been launched, they said.

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 31-01-2022 14:15 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 14:10 IST
Zakir and Shakib, the accused, run a studio in Laddhawala locality under Kotwali police station limits where they shoot and edit news videos. They had recently hired a woman employee. On Saturday, the duo allegedly attempted to rape her in the studio, the police said.

Zakir and Shakib are absconding. A search has been launched, they said.

