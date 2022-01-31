Bhima Koregaon Violence: 'Took adequate measures', says IPS Rashmi Shukla in her affidavit before inquiry commission

IPS officer Rashmi Shukla has submitted an affidavit before the Bhima Koregaon Commission of Inquiry investigating the violent clashes between the two groups during the Elgar Parishad (Conference) in 2017 and stated that Pune police had taken adequate precautions and measures based on the information provided by the Mumbai Commissioner as a large number of citizens were expected to visit the event. Presently ADG in CRPF, Rashmi Shukla was Pune city commissioner between 2016 - August 2018.

The affidavit further stated that the city police of Pune had deployed heavy security at all the sensitive places and due to a large number of police security, the incidents of stone-pelting within the jurisdiction of Pune city were negligible between January 1 to 3, 2018 and thereafter. Shukla stated in her affidavit that due to skilful and professional handling of the situation and effective control of the mob, no incident has taken place anywhere in Pune city where police used force to disperse the mob.

"So there was no loss of life in these incidents of violence or any major incident of violence in the city or any incident of any kind in Pune," the affidavit stated. Notably, on January 1, 2018, violence had erupted at an event to mark 100 years of the Bhima-Koregaon battle, leaving one dead and several injured, including 10 policemen.

The police had filed 58 cases against 162 people during a state-wide shutdown in January following clashes in Bhima-Koregaon. (ANI)

