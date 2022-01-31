NCC cadets can play major role in reversing drug menace in J-K: LG Manoj Sinha

The National Cadet Corps (NCC) can play a major role in reversing the drug menace in Jammu and Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Monday.

Interacting with the NCC contingent from Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh that participated in the Republic Day parade in Delhi, Sinha lauded the cadets for their services, especially during the trying times of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year's NCC contingent comprised 57 cadets from Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

For the first time, 16 cadets from the J&K and Ladakh Directorate were selected for the Rajpath parade, four for the guard of honour and three cadets were awarded DGNCC Commendation Cards this year. Col Ravinder Singh, Commanding Officer of 3rd J&K Battalion NCC, Baramulla, was the officer in charge of the JK&L contingent.

''NCC cadets are icons of discipline and leadership with unwavering commitment in nation-building,'' Sinha said.

As the largest uniformed youth organisation in the world, he said, the NCC can create a culture of fighting substance abuse.

''NCC cadets can also play a major role in reversing the drug menace in Jammu and Kashmir through cadet peer-led intervention,'' he added.

The LG further said, ''Our efforts will not only motivate the youth from villages to join the armed forces but will also inculcate the values of fraternity, discipline, national unity and selfless service among them.'' Sinha said NCC cadets in Jammu and Kashmir led by example in activities such as conducting awareness campaigns on COVID-19 and effectively executing the assigned missions during the vaccination programme.

Terming NCC cadets the brand ambassadors of ''unity, discipline, culture and heritage'', he called upon the youth of Jammu and Kashmir to join organisations like NCC that inculcate discipline and spirit of amity and harmony.

Sinha also stressed the need to step up efforts on the part of the NCC Directorate and Education Department to engage more youths in NCC activities, with a special focus on border and rural areas.

He emphasised that the youth have the power and potential to create positive changes in society.

Additional Director General, NCC J&K and Ladakh Directorate, Maj Gen Ranjan Mahajan apprised Sinha of various activities of NCC and reaffirmed that JK&L NCC will continue to remain engaged in developing character, discipline and leadership qualities amongst the youth of the union territory and foster the spirit of national integration.

He also appealed to ex-cadets and all those who have been part of NCC at any stage of their life to join the NCC Alumni Association.

NCC has launched the alumni association to enable wider networking amongst the alumni fraternity and to keep them informed about the plethora of job opportunities in various industries, among other things.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)