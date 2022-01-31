Left Menu

Army Chief Gen Naravane visits South Western Command headquarters in Jaipur

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 31-01-2022 20:47 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 20:47 IST
Army Chief Gen Naravane visits South Western Command headquarters in Jaipur
  • Country:
  • India

Army Chief General M M Naravane on Monday visited the South Western Command headquarters here to review operational preparedness.

''The Army chief was briefed by commanders on operational preparedness during the HQ visit,'' a defence spokesperson said.

Later in the day, Gen Naravane visited the historic Amber Fort.

He visited Singh Pol, Deewane Aam, Ganesh Pol, Sheesh Mahal, Man Singh Mahal, Sukh Niwas in the fort amid tight security arrangements, according to sources in the Rajasthan government's archaeology department.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ALS may now be diagnosed with simple, reliable blood tests: Study

ALS may now be diagnosed with simple, reliable blood tests: Study

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice; Scientists want Britain to back COVID patent waivers and more

Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trial...

 Global
3
Japan's Kowa says ivermectin effective against Omicron in phase III trial

Japan's Kowa says ivermectin effective against Omicron in phase III trial

Japan
4
Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice

Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trial...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022