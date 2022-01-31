Army Chief Gen Naravane visits South Western Command headquarters in Jaipur

Army Chief General M M Naravane on Monday visited the South Western Command headquarters here to review operational preparedness.

''The Army chief was briefed by commanders on operational preparedness during the HQ visit,'' a defence spokesperson said.

Later in the day, Gen Naravane visited the historic Amber Fort.

He visited Singh Pol, Deewane Aam, Ganesh Pol, Sheesh Mahal, Man Singh Mahal, Sukh Niwas in the fort amid tight security arrangements, according to sources in the Rajasthan government's archaeology department.

