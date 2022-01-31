Left Menu

Blinken to speak with Russia's Lavrov on Tuesday morning - State Dept

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 31-01-2022 22:02 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 22:00 IST
Blinken to speak with Russia's Lavrov on Tuesday morning - State Dept
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will have a phone call with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday morning, a State Department spokesperson said on Monday.

"We expect the Secretary will have an opportunity to speak by phone with Foreign Minister Lavrov tomorrow morning," the spokesperson said. The conversation is set to be the first direct dialogue between the two top diplomats since Washington has submitted its written responses last week to Russia's security demands amid the Ukraine crisis.

