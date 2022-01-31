Kurdish-led forces says 121 died during Syria prison clash with Islamic State
The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces said on Monday 40 of their troops, 77 prison guards, and four civilians have died since the start of clashes with Islamic State militants who attacked a jail on Jan. 20 in a bid to free members.
The Syrian Democratic Forces said it regained full control of al-Sina'a prison in the northeastern Syrian city of Hasaka on Wednesday and all remaining Islamic State militants surrendered.
