Kurdish-led forces says 121 died during Syria prison clash with Islamic State

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 31-01-2022 22:02 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 22:02 IST
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces said on Monday 40 of their troops, 77 prison guards, and four civilians have died since the start of clashes with Islamic State militants who attacked a jail on Jan. 20 in a bid to free members.

The Syrian Democratic Forces said it regained full control of al-Sina'a prison in the northeastern Syrian city of Hasaka on Wednesday and all remaining Islamic State militants surrendered.

