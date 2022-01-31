Left Menu

Capital Expenditure has grown by 13.5 pc during April-Nov 2021: Economic Survey

The Capital Expenditure has grown by 13.5 per cent with a focus on infrastructure-intensive sectors during April-November 2021, according to the Economic Survey tabled in Parliament on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2022 23:47 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 23:47 IST
Capital Expenditure has grown by 13.5 pc during April-Nov 2021: Economic Survey
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled Economic Survey 2021-22 in parliament on Monday.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Capital Expenditure has grown by 13.5 per cent with a focus on infrastructure-intensive sectors during April-November 2021, according to the Economic Survey tabled in Parliament on Monday. However, the revenue receipts of the Central Government (April to November 2021) have gone up by 67.2 per cent as against the expected growth of 9.6 per cent in the 2021-22 Budget Estimates (over 2020-21 Provisional Actuals).

It also informed that the gross tax revenue registered a growth of over 50 per cent from April to November 2021 in YoY terms. This performance is strong compared to pre-pandemic levels of 2019-2020 also. According to the reports, the sustained revenue collection and a targeted expenditure policy have contained the fiscal deficit for April to November 2021 at 46.2 per cent of BE.

With the enhanced borrowings on account of COVID-19, the Central Government debt has gone up from 49.1 per cent of GDP in 2019-20 to 59.3 per cent of GDP in 2020-21 but is expected to follow a declining trajectory with the recovery of the economy, it added. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey 2021-22 and the Statistical Appendix in Rajya Sabha a few minutes after the House assembled at 2.30 pm.

Sitharaman laid a copy of the Economic Survey, 2021-22 along with Statistical Appendix both in English and Hindi following which Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu adjourned the House for the day. Soon after the Upper House assembled at 2.30 pm, Secretary-General laid on the table, a copy (in English and Hindi) of the President's Address to both the Houses of Parliament assembled together.

The House was finally adjourned by the Chairman for the day till its meeting was scheduled for Tuesday. The Eighth Session of Seventeenth Lok Sabha commenced on Monday Subject to exigencies of Government Business, the Session is likely to conclude on April 8, 2022. The first part of the Union budget session of Parliament will be held from January 31 to February 11 and the second part of the budget session will take place from March 14 to April 8. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Kowa says ivermectin effective against Omicron in phase III trial

Japan's Kowa says ivermectin effective against Omicron in phase III trial

Japan
2
A rogue rocket is on course to crash into the Moon. It won’t be the first

A rogue rocket is on course to crash into the Moon. It won’t be the first

 Australia
3
N Korea confirms test of missile capable of striking Guam

N Korea confirms test of missile capable of striking Guam

 North Korea
4
Seabed mining equity dilemmas in the Pacific

Seabed mining equity dilemmas in the Pacific

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022