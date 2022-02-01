Russia's Putin, France's Macron discuss Ukraine again
Russian President Vladimir Putin and French counterpart Emmanuel Macron discussed Ukraine again in a second phone call in just over three days, the Kremlin said on Monday. It said in a statement that both leaders have also exchanged views on Russia-proposed security guarantees.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and French counterpart Emmanuel Macron discussed Ukraine again in a second phone call in just over three days, the Kremlin said on Monday.
It said in a statement that both leaders have also exchanged views on Russia-proposed security guarantees. They also agreed to consider a meeting in person.
On Friday, Putin told Macron that the United States' and NATO's responses to Russian proposals on security did not address Moscow's principal concerns. Putin also said he did not want the situation near Ukraine to escalate.
