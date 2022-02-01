Assembly polls: Liquor, psychotropic substances, unaccounted cash worth Rs 305 cr seized in Punjab

Left Menu

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 01-02-2022 00:36 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 00:36 IST
Enforcement teams have seized liquor, psychotropic substances and unaccounted cash worth Rs 305 crore in Punjab since the model code of conduct came into force in the state with the announcement of assembly elections on January 8, according to state Chief Electoral Officer S Karuna Raju.

The seizure was made till January 30.

Raju said the surveillance teams have seized 26.64 lakh litres of liquor worth Rs 12.11 crore. Similarly, the enforcement wings have also recovered psychotropic substances worth Rs 273.13 crore besides confiscating unaccounted cash worth Rs 18.48 crore.

The chief electoral officer said 2,860 people have been identified as probable sources of trouble. Preventive action has already been initiated against 1,835 people, while the remaining will also be brought to book, according to an official statement.

Raju said 2,630 cases of non-bailable warrants have been executed, while execution in 58 cases is under process.

According to the directions of the Election Commission of India, he said, of the total 3,90,275 licensed weapons in the state, 3,76,451 have been deposited till date.

Voting for Punjab's 117-member Legislative Assembly will be held on February 20. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

