Kazakhstan's lower house speaker Nigmatulin resigns
Kazakhstan's lower house speaker Nurlan Nigmatulin has submitted a resignation letter, the central election commission said on Tuesday.
The lower house is set to review Nigmatulin's request, it said in a statement.
