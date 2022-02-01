Left Menu

Kazakhstan's lower house speaker Nigmatulin resigns

Reuters | Almaty | Updated: 01-02-2022 09:44 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 09:36 IST
Nurlan Nigmatulin Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan's lower house speaker Nurlan Nigmatulin has submitted a resignation letter, the central election commission said on Tuesday.

The lower house is set to review Nigmatulin's request, it said in a statement.

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

