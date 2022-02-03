Russia to announce retaliatory moves against German media on Thursday - report
Russia will announce retaliatory measures against German media on Thursday over Berlin's ban on Russia's RT DE broadcasting, the RIA news agency quoted Russia's foreign ministry as saying.
Russia said this week it would retaliate against Germany for banning the German-language service of Russian broadcaster RT, and the response would impact German media accredited in Russia and internet "intermediaries".
Germany's MABB media watchdog and Commission for Licensing and Supervision (ZAK) of media institutions said this week RT DE could not broadcast in Germany using a Serbian license.
