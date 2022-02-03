15 militants & 4 Pak soldiers killed in separate encounters in Balochistan

A least 15 militants and four Pakistani soldiers were killed in two separate encounters in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province, officials said on Thursday. Terrorists attacked security forces' camps in Panjgur and Naushki areas of the southwestern province on Wednesday night, which were repulsed. However, gun battles started when the forces launched a search and clean operation in the two areas.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid, in a video message on Twitter, said that so far nine terrorists and four soldiers were killed in Naushki, while six terrorists died in Panjgur.

''The terrorists were repulsed from both places and the Pakistan Army kept its tradition alive. A few — four to five people — are surrounded by them (the forces) in Panjgur, which the Pakistan Army will defeat," he said.

Pangur district bordering Iran is about 500 km south of provincial capital Quetta while Noushki district bordering Afghanistan is about 150km west of the capital.

The attacks were claimed by the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), saying that its Majeed Brigade was involved in the attacks. It was the second biggest incident of violence last week when BLA killed 10 soldiers in an attack at the security post in the Kech area. Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday paid tribute to the security forces for repulsing terrorist attacks as he acknowledged their ''great sacrifices''. ''We salute our brave security forces who repulsed terrorist attacks against security forces' camps in Panjgur and Naushki, Balochistan. The nation stands united behind our security forces who continue to give great sacrifices to protect us," he said. Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo also praised the security forces.

The BLA and other Baloch national groups accuse the federal government of exploiting the mineral resources of the province. In the recent months the terror attacks have increased in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa which borders war-torn Afghanistan.

