UP polls: 2 held for attack on Owaisi, says Hapur Police

PTI | Noida | Updated: 04-02-2022 19:15 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 19:15 IST
The Hapur Police on Friday said it has arrested the second suspect involved in firing on the car of AIMIM chief and Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi.

The police have lodged an FIR for attempt to murder in the case and the accused duo has been remanded in judicial custody, it said.

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief's car came under attack in Hapur while he was returning to Delhi after attending election-related events in western Uttar Pradesh on Thursday evening, a week before assembly polls begin in the state.

No one was injured in the incident, Owaisi said.

''One of the accused has been identified as Sachin, a resident of Badalpur in Gautam Buddh Nagar, while the other is Shubham, a native of Nakur in Saharanpur,'' police said in a statement.

Two pistols were seized from their possession and a Maruti Alto car has also been impounded in connection with the case, police said.

The FIR has been lodged at the Pilakhua Police Station under IPC section 307 (attempt to murder) and section 7 of the Criminal Amendment Act, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

