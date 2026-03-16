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Landslide Tragedy in Itanagar: Wall Collapse Claims Lives

A devastating landslide in Itanagar, triggered by heavy rains, led to the collapse of a wall, tragically claiming the lives of four labourers. Despite heroic rescue efforts that saved three others, the incident highlights the perils faced by workers in unstable weather conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 16-03-2026 21:11 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 21:11 IST
Landslide Tragedy in Itanagar: Wall Collapse Claims Lives
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In a tragic incident, four labourers died when a wall collapsed during a landslide at Niti Vihar in Itanagar on Monday, as per police reports.

The landslide, spurred by relentless rains, buried seven workers under debris, said SP Jummar Basar of the Itanagar Capital Region. Rescuers faced challenges due to the dense mud but managed to retrieve the workers, albeit four were declared deceased.

The ongoing inclement weather has been a contributing factor to the accident, with continuous rain destabilizing the earth. The three surviving labourers are currently receiving hospital treatment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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