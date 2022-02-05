Left Menu

Danish spy chief to remain in custody -broadcaster DR

The head of Denmark's foreign intelligence unit, Lars Findsen, will remain in custody over allegations he was involved in a case of "highly classified" information leaks, public broadcaster DR reported on Friday.

After an 11-hour court session, a judge in Copenhagen city court decided to extend Findsen's custody for four more weeks, DR said. Findsen was arrested on Dec. 8, on charges yet unknown to the public, and has been in custody since over fears he might obstruct authorities' investigations. Findsen has denied wrongdoing.

The case has laid bare an intelligence scandal in the Nordic country that involves charges against several intelligence officials for leaking state secrets and the revelation of how the U.S. National Security Agency (NSA) used Danish data to spy on senior officials of neighboring countries. The case intensified last month after it became known that both Findsen and former defense minister Claus Hjort Frederiksen had been charged with exposing state secrets. Frederiksen said in a statement on Jan. 14 that he "could never dream of doing anything that could harm Denmark or Denmark's interests."

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

