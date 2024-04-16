Left Menu

Fire breaks out at Copenhagen's historic stock exchange, spire collapses

A fire hit Copenhagen's Old Stock Exchange on Tuesday, one of the Danish capital's most iconic buildings, engulfing its spire which collapsed onto the roof. The Dutch Renaissance style building no longer houses the Danish stock exchange, but serves as headquarters for the Danish Chamber of Commerce. "We are met by a terrible sight.

Reuters | Copenhagen | Updated: 16-04-2024 12:44 IST | Created: 16-04-2024 12:44 IST
Fire breaks out at Copenhagen's historic stock exchange, spire collapses
  • Country:
  • Denmark

A fire hit Copenhagen's Old Stock Exchange on Tuesday, one of the Danish capital's most iconic buildings, engulfing its spire which collapsed onto the roof. There were no reports of injuries. Live video from local media showed people carrying large paintings away from the building to save them from the flames.

The historic building, whose spire was shaped as the tails of four dragons intertwined, had been under renovation when the fire broke out. The Dutch Renaissance style building no longer houses the Danish stock exchange, but serves as headquarters for the Danish Chamber of Commerce.

"We are met by a terrible sight. The Bourse is on fire," the Chamber of Commerce wrote on X. Copenhagen police asked people to avoid driving in the inner part of the city.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Will AI help or hinder trust in science?

Will AI help or hinder trust in science?

 Australia
2
Indian Stock markets plummet as middle east tensions send shockwaves across global equities

Indian Stock markets plummet as middle east tensions send shockwaves across ...

 India
3
Soccer-The week in Asian football

Soccer-The week in Asian football

 Global
4
World Bank approves new investment to upgrade transportation in Brazil's Santa Catarina

World Bank approves new investment to upgrade transportation in Brazil's San...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024