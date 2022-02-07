Indonesia to tighten COVID-19 curbs in Jakarta, Bali - minister

Indonesia will tighten social restrictions in the capital Jakarta and the holiday island of Bali as coronavirus cases rise sharply, a senior minister said on Monday.

Under new regulations, supermarkets, malls, and restaurants will operate at 60% capacity and houses of worship will be reduced to 50% of capacity, said senior minister Luhut Pandjaitan. It was not immediately clear when the measures would take effect.

