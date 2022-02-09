Left Menu

IT Standing Committee to discuss women safety issues in cyberspace today, will raise questions on Bulli Bai, Sulli app cases

In the wake of Bulli Bai and Sulli app cases, the Standing Committee for Information and Technology and communications chaired by Dr Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday will meet at 3 pm to discuss the pressing issue concerning the safety of women especially in cyberspace.

09-02-2022
Image Credit: ANI
In the wake of Bulli Bai and Sulli app cases, the Standing Committee for Information and Technology and communications chaired by Dr Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday will meet at 3 pm to discuss the pressing issue concerning the safety of women especially in cyberspace. The subject for the meeting says, "Evidence of the representatives of Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and Ministry of Home Affairs on the subject 'Safeguarding citizens' rights and prevention of misuse of social or online news media platforms including special emphasis on women security in the digital space."

As per the sources in the Ministry of Information and Technology, the IT secretary and other senior officials are likely to be present in today's meeting. Several members of Parliament especially Priyanka Chaturvedi had raised the matter with the IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw following which both the Mumbai and Delhi police had jumped into action.

Sources also told ANI that the committee is likely to seek the response of the ministry with regards to the recent controversy surrounding Sully and Bully deals. Certain websites were seen auctioning Muslim women online. In July 2021, the Sulli Deal app and Bulli Bai app was made on the Github platform to auction Muslim women. The matter came to light when Delhi Police took suo moto cognisance of this matter.

The Delhi Police were investigating the case for about last six months but the first arrest in the case came after Bulli Bai app case mastermind Niraj Bishnoi was apprehended from Assam's Jorhat. Earlier police have arrested Sweta Singh, Vishal Jha, Niraj Bishnoi and Mayank Rawal in connection with the case. Meanwhile, arrested Aumkareshwar Thakur was involved in the 'Sulli Deals' app case. (ANI)

