Left Menu

Ukraine will receive Stinger anti-aircraft missiles within days, Lithuania PM says

Ukraine will receive Stinger anti-aircraft missiles from Lithuania within days, Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte said on a visit to Kyiv on Thursday. Ukraine has received planeloads of military aid from NATO country allies in recent weeks to shore up its defences after Russia massed more than 100,000 troops near Ukraine's borders. "We are increasing the number of military instructors in the country and providing Ukraine with additional weapons and equipment," Simonyte said. Stinger anti-aircraft missiles from Lithuania will reach Ukraine in the coming days.

Reuters | Updated: 10-02-2022 17:01 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 16:42 IST
Ukraine will receive Stinger anti-aircraft missiles within days, Lithuania PM says
Ingrida Simonyte Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Lithuania

Ukraine will receive Stinger anti-aircraft missiles from Lithuania within days, Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte said on a visit to Kyiv on Thursday.

Ukraine has received planeloads of military aid from NATO country allies in recent weeks to shore up its defenses after Russia massed more than 100,000 troops near Ukraine's borders.

"We are increasing the number of military instructors in the country and providing Ukraine with additional weapons and equipment," Simonyte said. "... Stinger anti-aircraft missiles from Lithuania will reach Ukraine in the coming days. I hope and sincerely wish that Ukraine never has to use them."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports first potentially COVID-linked death in five months; Purdue Pharma bankruptcy mediator says Sacklers, US states closer to deal over opioid claims and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports first potentially COVID-linked death ...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5010386 and Windows 10 KB5010342 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5010386 and Windows 10 KB5010342 updates

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Discovery of Omicron in New York deer raises concern over possible new variants and more

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Discovery of Omicron in New York deer raises concern over possible new variants and more

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022