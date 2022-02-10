Ukraine will receive Stinger anti-aircraft missiles within days, Lithuania PM says
Ukraine has received planeloads of military aid from NATO country allies in recent weeks to shore up its defences after Russia massed more than 100,000 troops near Ukraine's borders. "We are increasing the number of military instructors in the country and providing Ukraine with additional weapons and equipment," Simonyte said.
Ukraine has received planeloads of military aid from NATO country allies in recent weeks to shore up its defenses after Russia massed more than 100,000 troops near Ukraine's borders.
"We are increasing the number of military instructors in the country and providing Ukraine with additional weapons and equipment," Simonyte said. "... Stinger anti-aircraft missiles from Lithuania will reach Ukraine in the coming days. I hope and sincerely wish that Ukraine never has to use them."
