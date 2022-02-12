Saudi Embassy in Ukraine calls on citizens to contact it to arrange departure -State TV
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 12-02-2022 18:34 IST | Created: 12-02-2022 18:21 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
The embassy of Saudi Arabia in Kyiv on Saturday urged its citizens to quickly get in touch to facilitate their departure from the country, state TV said.
Saudi Arabia and a number of Arab countries including Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates also called on their citizens to postpone any plans to visit Ukraine amid heightened tensions between Kyiv and Moscow.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kyiv
- Moscow
- United Arab Emirates
- Ukraine
- Saudi Arabia
- Arab
- Kuwait
- state TV
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Taiwan president expresses 'empathy' for Ukraine's situation
Ukraine and Russia: two countries whose memories of a ‘shared’ past could not be more different
US tries to name and shame Russian disinformation on Ukraine
Macron to speak to Putin, seek clarity over Ukraine, France says
Brace for Russian cyber attacks over Ukraine, Britain says