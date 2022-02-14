Chinese embassy in Ukraine operating normally, says foreign ministry
China's embassy in Ukraine is operating as normal, foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Monday at a daily news briefing.
The United States on Sunday said Russia could invade Ukraine at any time and might create a surprise pretext for an attack, as it reaffirmed a pledge to defend "every inch" of NATO territory.
