Anil Deshmukh corruption case: Special court allows CBI to question dismissed cop Sachin Waze in jail

A special court here on Monday permitted the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to question dismissed Mumbai Police officer Sachin Waze in jail in connection with its probe into a corruption case against former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh.

The special NIA (National Investigation Agency) court permitted the agency to question Waze on February 15 and 16 inside the Taloja jail in Navi Mumbai.

Waze was arrested by the NIA probing the recovery of explosives-laden SUV which was found parked near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's south Mumbai residence, 'Antilia', last February and the subsequent murder of its purported owner Mansukh Hiran.

On Monday, the CBI filed an application before the special court seeking its permission to record Waze's statement.

The court allowed the application.

The CBI also filed another application before a special court hearing Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) cases seeking permission to question Deshmukh's former aides Sanjeev Palande and Kundan Shinde.

The special PMLA court allowed the plea and permitted the CBI to question Palande and Shinde inside the Arthur Road jail in Mumbai on February 16 and 17.

Palande and Shinde are in judicial custody after they were arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) probing a money laundering case against Deshmukh, who too was arrested in the case.

The CBI had last April registered an FIR against Deshmukh for alleged corruption and misuse of his official position. Deshmukh resigned from the post of state home minister in April 2021 following a letter written by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. The senior NCP leader has repeatedly denied the charges against him.

