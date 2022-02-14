Canada PM to invoke Emergencies Act to deal with protests - CBC
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will invoke the little-used Emergencies Act to give his government extra powers to deal with protesting truckers, the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation said on Monday.
The CBC, which did not give a source for the report, said Ottawa had no plans to send in the military.
