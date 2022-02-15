Congress workers break lock of Dhanbad party office sealed by HC

A group of Congress workers on Monday allegedly broke the lock of a party office in Dhanbad town, which was sealed since 2011 on an order of the high court, police said.

The incident occurred when Health Minister Banna Gupta, who is also the party's in-charge of Dhanbad district, arrived at the circuit house to hold an official meeting.

Some Congress leaders along with workers reached the party office on Luby Circular Road, broke the seal and entered the building, police said.

Asked about the incident, Gupta said, ''The party has high respect for court orders. I would make a proper comment only after reading the order (about sealing the party office).” He also said that sentiment of the people and the law - both should be respected equally.

The Congress' Dhanbad district president Brajendra Pratap Singh said he had no information about the incident. District Board chairman Robin Gorai refused to comment on the issue. The party office has been sealed since April 2011 on the order of the high court following a dispute with the District Board. It is learnt that the land belongs to the District Board and the party had taken it on lease for 30 years which expired several years ago.

A case in this regard is pending in the High Court of Jharkhand.

