Debashish Chakravarty assumes full charge as Maha chief secretary

Debashish Chakravarty, the acting chief secretary of Maharashtra, has been given the full charge of the post, an official order said on Tuesday.

As per the order dated February 15, Chakravarty, who has been holding the charge as chief secretary since November 30, has been given the full charge of the post. He will also hold the charge of the Additional Chief Secretary and Development Commissioner, Planning department.

Chakravarty is a 1986 batch IAS officer.

