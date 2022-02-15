Left Menu

Debashish Chakravarty assumes full charge as Maha chief secretary

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-02-2022 21:03 IST | Created: 15-02-2022 21:03 IST
Debashish Chakravarty assumes full charge as Maha chief secretary
  • Country:
  • India

Debashish Chakravarty, the acting chief secretary of Maharashtra, has been given the full charge of the post, an official order said on Tuesday.

As per the order dated February 15, Chakravarty, who has been holding the charge as chief secretary since November 30, has been given the full charge of the post. He will also hold the charge of the Additional Chief Secretary and Development Commissioner, Planning department.

Chakravarty is a 1986 batch IAS officer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAS officer Vineet Joshi assigned charge of CBSE

IAS officer Vineet Joshi assigned charge of CBSE

 India
2
NLC India Q3 profit 26 rises to Rs 230 cr

NLC India Q3 profit 26 rises to Rs 230 cr

 India
3
Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

 United States
4
This stunning new image captured by Hubble shows triple galaxy merger in progress

This stunning new image captured by Hubble shows triple galaxy merger in pro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022