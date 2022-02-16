U.S. Senate leaders say they prepared to support immediate Russia sanctions
Leaders of the U.S. Senate said on Tuesday they are prepared to support the immediate imposition of strong sanctions on Russia if Moscow further escalates its "assault on Ukraine's sovereignty."
