Ukraine tightens border control with Belarus

The situation on the Ukrainian-Belarusian border is calm and controlled, however, Ukraine has increased the number of border guards there due to the escalation of the situation on its borders, the guards said on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 17-02-2022 00:13 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 00:13 IST
The situation on the Ukrainian-Belarusian border is calm and controlled, however, Ukraine has increased the number of border guards there due to the escalation of the situation on its borders, the guards said on Wednesday. According to the Ukrainian military, about 140,000 combined Russian military and pro-Russian separatist forces are massed near Ukraine, including 125,000 ground troops.

There are also 9,000 Russian troops in Belarus, which came to the country this month for large military drills with Belarusian armed forces. "Border protection is carried out in an enhanced mode. We have increased ... the number of border patrols," said Serhiy Khomenko, deputy chief of the border checkpoint on the Ukraine-Belarus border in the northern Chernihiv region.

"The situation is stable, nothing is observed," he added. Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei on Wednesday said no Russian soldiers or military equipment would remain in Belarus after joint military drills, a show of force that has raised Western fears Russia may be poised to invade Ukraine.

Moscow has repeatedly denied planning any incursion and said its troops would leave Belarusian territory, which neighbours Ukraine, once drills are over.

