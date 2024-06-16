Left Menu

Israeli Military Announces Daily Tactical Pauses in Gaza

The Israeli military announced daily tactical pauses in southern Gaza to facilitate aid flow amid a growing humanitarian crisis. While military actions continue in Rafah against Hamas forces, activities will be paused daily from 0500 GMT to 1600 GMT to ensure aid reaches the enclave.

Reuters | Updated: 16-06-2024 11:46 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 11:46 IST
AI Generated Representative Image

The Israeli military said on Sunday it would hold daily tactical pauses in military activity in parts of southern Gaza to allow more aid to flow into the enclave, where international aid organisations have warned of a growing humanitarian crisis.

Fighting in the city of Rafah, where Israel is targeting the remaining brigades of the militant Islamist Hamas movement, would continue, the military said. It said military activity would be paused from 0500 GMT until 1600 GMT daily until further notice along the road that leads from the Kerem Shalom Crossing to the Salah al-Din Road and then northwards.

