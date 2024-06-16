Left Menu

Congress Calls for NEET Reform Amid Integrity Concerns

The Congress party has raised serious concerns about the integrity of the National Testing Agency and how NEET is administered. They hope a newly formed standing committee will review NEET, NTA, and NCERT thoroughly. Allegations of question paper leaks and other irregularities have further fueled these concerns.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2024 11:47 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 11:47 IST
The Congress party has sounded the alarm over the integrity of the National Testing Agency (NTA) and the administration of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET). Questions have arisen about potential favoritism towards CBSE students and neglect of those from poorer backgrounds.

Jairam Ramesh, Congress general secretary, has urged for a rigorous review of NEET, NTA, and NCERT by new Parliamentary Standing Committees. Adding weight to these concerns are allegations of question paper leaks in states like Bihar.

Further, amid allegations of irregularities, the Centre recently informed the Supreme Court about the cancellation of grace marks for over 1,500 candidates, offering them a re-test. The Congress has called for a Supreme Court-monitored forensic probe to secure the future of young students.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

