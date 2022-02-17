Left Menu

Police arrests man with 426 turtles from Gorakhpur Railway station

Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday arrested one person after recovering as many as 426 turtles from his possession.

Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday arrested one person after recovering as many as 426 turtles from his possession. The accused was allegedly planning to sell off these turtles in West Bengal.

Speaking to ANI, Additional Superintendent of Police of Government Railway Police in Gorakhpur, Rachna Mishra said, "We have arrested a person at Gorakhpur railway station and recovered 426 turtles from his possession. During questioning, he told us that he was taking them to sell in West Bengal. We have handed over the turtles to the forest department." Further probe in the matter is underway. (ANI)

